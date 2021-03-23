Charlotte Hornets will increase capacity at Spectrum Center to 25%

After Governor Cooper’s announcement allowing some businesses to fully reopen, the Spectrum Center will increase capacity to 25% for the Charlotte Hornets games starting Friday, March 26. Approximately 5,000 fans will be able to attend per game, according to an official statement from the Hornets organization.

Spectrum Center has hosted nearly 3,000 fans per game in a socially distanced pod of 1-4 seats throughout the arena. This is due to the Hornets working diligently with state and county authorities throughout the ongoing reopening process. The capacity for Hornets games moves from 15% to 25%, with the possibility of a 50% max capacity, according to Cooper’s executive order.

“The energy and passion provided by our Hornets fans has made a tremendous impact for our players and coaches, and we’re excited to safely increase Spectrum Center’s capacity to 25%,” said Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield.

“We’re extremely proud of the way in which our fans have overwhelmingly adopted our new health and safety protocols, and we’re grateful for our entire HSE staff that has made the health and safety of our guests the top priority. I’d like to once again thank Governor Cooper, Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio and our state and county health officials for their continued leadership throughout our reopening process.”

All of the previously announced health and safety protocols will remain in place with the increased capacity. For the full list of the new health and safety protocols, cleaning and sanitizing procedures and ticket information for the 2020-21 NBA season, please visit http://www.hornets.com/welcomeback.

Single-game tickets for the remainder of the 2020-21 season are currently on sale and can be purchased online at hornets.com or ticketmaster.com, on the Hornets App or via phone at 1-800-4NBA-TIX.

