CLOSE
Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

Make Your Appointment To Be Vaccinated This Thursday!

Charlotte BHM Sponsors
Coronavirus updates

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

Do you want to be vaccinated?  Well, if you are 65 or older, a school teacher or a school personnel, daycare worker, or a front line healthcare worker you can be vaccinated this Thursday at the Primary Care Solutions.  On March 4, from 11 AM til 4 PM,  Covid-19 vaccinations will be distributed to the public by appointment only.  So call 704-426-3267 to make your appointment now!

VACCINATIONS

Thursday, March 4, 2020 from 11am – 4pm

Primary Care Solutions

5601 Executive Center Drive

Suite 200

Charlotte, NC

 

 

charlotte , healthcare workers , teachers , thursday , vaccinations

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest
What Would Tubman Want: Biden Administration To Expedite…
 1 month ago
01.25.21
Viral: A Thread Of Our Favorite Bernie Sanders…
 1 month ago
01.20.21
Coronavirus Breaking News
SC Publix Grocery Stores Are Offering Vaccines!
 1 month ago
01.19.21
Photos
Close