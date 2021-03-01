Make Your Appointment To Be Vaccinated This Thursday!

Do you want to be vaccinated? Well, if you are 65 or older, a school teacher or a school personnel, daycare worker, or a front line healthcare worker you can be vaccinated this Thursday at the Primary Care Solutions. On March 4, from 11 AM til 4 PM, Covid-19 vaccinations will be distributed to the public by appointment only. So call 704-426-3267 to make your appointment now!

VACCINATIONS

Thursday, March 4, 2020 from 11am – 4pm

Primary Care Solutions

5601 Executive Center Drive

Suite 200

Charlotte, NC

