K. Michelle Addresses Her Butt Falling Out Of Place On IG Live

K. Michelle has been on a years-long journey to remove the implants she used to lift and plump her behind. And in an effort to discourage other women from participating in the same types of procedures, she’s shared that journey with her fans and followers.

As far back as 2018, K. Michelle began the process of removing her augmented posterior, which she nicknamed “Betsy.” Initially, she shared that the implants were just a trend fueled by her own insecurity. Later, in a sit down with “Dr. Oz” to discuss the regret she felt getting her butt injections after her health began to decline.

It’s been a journey and it is commendable that K. Michelle has been so open about sharing it.

Still, her candor has not been able to keep her from facing the wrath of social media.

Recently, K. Michelle appeared on Instagram Live—dancing to Cardi B’s “Up,” in a faja (shapewear), bra, and some biker shorts. As she hit one move you can clearly see a part of her behind fall from the top of her shorts to the bottom.

The singer tried to adjust herself and fix it before, shifting her body so her behind could no longer be seen on camera.

But the way the internet is set up with screen recording and vitriolic nastiness, it wasn’t long before the moment, which lasted two seconds was all over the internet.

And K. Michelle took to Twitter to explain what happened. 

There you have it. To be honest, I know people feel free to talk trash about any celebrity and especially one who has a history of targeting others. Still, the fact that K. Michelle is sharing the other side of butt implants, including the not so pretty and even slightly embarrassing, is good for Black women to see just so they have a full picture if they’re considering cosmetic surgery.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

