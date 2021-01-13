Will The Panthers Get Mac Jones at 8th Pick?

Anthony Treash from Pro Football Focus joined the Mac Attack earlier this morning to discuss why he has Mac Jones going to the Panthers at with the eighth pick in his recent Mock Draft.

Treash cites how Jones broke many CFB records this past season as why he thinks he is worthy of that number 8 overall selection.

The questions that scouts have on Mac Jones is his arm strength and mobility, but Anthony is not too concerned about those things due to what we saw from him this past year.

During the interview, “our” Mac says he’s not sold on Mac Jones due to his great weapons around him making him look better than he really is, but Anthony says although that is a concern, his ball placement made those concerns go away.

Treash also says he doesn’t expect Justin Fields or Zach Wilson to still be around by pick 8 , so if the Panthers fall in love with either of those players, they would have to trade up in the NFL Draft.

