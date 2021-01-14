Hornets Win Streak Snapped at 4, Was it a Bad Loss?

After last night’s loss to the Mavericks (104-93) stopped the Hornets 4 game winning streak, Mac and T-Bone discussed what the Hornets season expectations should be.

Mac and Bone explain this wasn’t a bad loss because the Mavericks (6-4) have been playing well and they have a top 5 NBA player in Luka Doncic.

Mac and T-Bone think this team can still be a 7 or 8 seed in the Eastern Conference and that would much improved from the team which earned the 3rd overall pick a year ago.

Hornets TV Play-by-Play Announcer, Eric Collins joined the show and discussed the teams’ season so far and how much fun it’s been to call these games.

Collins also references Gordon Hayward’s impact and how he’s having the best start to any season in his career.

His leadership with the young guys has been a huge factor.

The Hornets are currently 6-6 with back-to-back games coming up against the 2-8 Toronto Raptors.

