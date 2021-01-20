After 17 years, Philip Rivers has announced his retirement from the NFL. The question now starts of whether or not he is a Hall of Famer.

Rivers career included 421 touchdowns along with over 63,000 passing yards which is 5th all time in yards.

The next chapter begins. Nunc Coepi. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) January 20, 2021

The big thing that will always come back to haunt Rivers was his postseason record.

He only made the AFC Championship one time, which he powered through and played in with a torn ACL.

Unfortunately for him, he ran into the 2007 undefeated Patriots which ended up in a loss.

Mac and T-Bone both said on The Mac Attack that they think he is a Hall of Famer.

They referenced how great of a character he is and his trash talk may have been the best of all time.

A ton of “daggums” and “god dang it” were used by Rivers, which made him one of the funniest players when he was “mic’d up”.

Philip Rivers Announces Retirement…Hall of Famer? was originally published on wfnz.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: