Are you confused on when your group will be vaccinated? Are you clear on which group and phase you belong? Well, North Carolina has a new tool to streamline that information and help you determine your vaccine group. All you have to do is answer a few questions, sign up for the service and when it’s your turn to be vaccinated, the online tool will notify you. Sounds simple, right! Click here to sign up for the “Find My Vaccine Group” online tool.

