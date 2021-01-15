Keedron Bryant Covers Gospel Legend LaShun Pace’s “I Know I Been Changed” With Symba & Gary Clark Jr.

Today, 13-year-old singer and activist Keedron Bryant releases his anthemic cover of gospel legend LaShun Pace’s classic song “I Know I Been Changed,” joined by the rapper Symba and GRAMMY-winning artist Gary Clark Jr.

As the theme of Nate Parker’s politically charged film American Skin, the song continues Keedron’s mission to shed light on the injustices faced by Black and Brown people in the United States.

Produced by Dem Jointz (Kanye, Janet Jackson, Chris Brown, Rihanna), Keedron and his team revamp Pace’s simmering tune with the spirit and strut of a protest anthem. He soars above haunting choirs and Gary Clark Jr.’s thunderous riffs, proclaiming that the angels are on his side. Symba checks in for powerful verses about the slowness of change and the need for fiery revolution: “Everything you say I am you’re about to turn me into it.” It builds into something deeper than the song, bigger than any of us: a real cry for a new world.

“I Know I Been Changed” is a fitting theme to American Skin, written and directed by the film’s star, Nate Parker. The movie follows a Black Marine veteran trying to seek justice for his son who was murdered in front of him by a white police officer during a traffic stop.

In celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Keedron is going to sit down with hosts on The View and perform “I Know I Been Changed” with Symba. Don’t miss this powerful performance on January 18th at 10am on ABC.

