Chadwick Boseman Wife Tear Jerking Acceptance Speech 2021 Gotham Awards [VIDEO]

Celebrities Attend The 69th NBA All-Star Game - Inside

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Chadwick Boseman changed the world in many ways with his historic performance as ‘The Black Panther’ by showing millions of children of color that their dreams can come true but Boseman also away from the screen showed children that were suffering from cancer, unbeknownst to them he was too,  that through strength and perseverance they too could live forever, in spirit, much like Wakanda.  And although we lost Chadwick Boseman at the age of 43 in flesh, his spirit continues to live on through the silver screen but mostly through the loved ones that he had to leave behind.

Taylor Simone Ledward the wife of Chadwick Boseman virtually and for the first time publicly since the passing of Chadwick Boseman gave a tearfully acceptance speech in honor of her late husband, Chadwick Boseman, at the 30th Gotham Awards on Monday, accepting the Actor Tribute Award in his behalf.

Grab a tissue then check out Taylor Simone accepting her husbands award while pay tribute to our super hero in the video below.

Source: Radio One Digital

Chadwick Boseman Wife Tear Jerking Acceptance Speech 2021 Gotham Awards [VIDEO]

