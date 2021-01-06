Never forget from which you came and rapper 50 Cent is staying true to the game.

Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson’s television career has taken off like wild fire, dominating Starz with his smash hit ‘Power’, the sequel ‘Power Book II: Ghost’, his major network series ‘For Life’ on ABC, not to mention the ‘Power’ prequel, ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ that already has ‘Power’ heads feenin. Bur the one thing that 50 Cent learned from the ‘Power’ series is the theme song is just as powerful as the show itself, a lesson that he learned when he tried to replace the original ‘Big Rich Town’ theme song only to receive major blowback. So as Fifty is slow rollin out ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’, that is slated to drop on Starz this summer, teasing us with a teaser trailer last week, now he is dropping the theme song in the form of a a new music video “Part of the Game” with clips of ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ in the video.

The official music video for the Raising Kanan theme song “Part of the Game” is by 50 Cent and features NLE Choppa and Rileyy Lanez.

Take a look at the video below.

50 Cent Dropped New Theme Song “Part of the Game” #RaisingKanan [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

