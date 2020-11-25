The H-Town Hottie is back home! Megan Thee Stallion gives us a little good news just ahead of her becoming Grammy-nominated and more.

She kicks it with Good Morning H-Town from the Houston BMW Studios to break down her whirlwind 2020, jumping on DJ Chose’s “Thick” remix, getting her select choice of features and samples for Good News, whether she and DaBaby are dropping a joint project together, why Aquarius nature is second to none, how she deals with trolls on social media, how her personal trainer got her right plus a holiday edition of 1 Gotta Go and more!

Megan Thee Stallion Talks ‘Good News,’ Success, Dealing With Trolls & More was originally published on theboxhouston.com

