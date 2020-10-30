Jaden Smith’s Latest MSFTSrep Collection Inspired by Nikola Tesla

Jaden Smith launched his newest limited edition Fall/Winter 2020 collection, featuring an eclectic design inspired by renowned engineer and physicist Nikola Tesla’s breakthrough findings on lighting and electricity. The 22-piece unisex collection is comprised of the MSFTSrep founder Jaden Smith’s interest in the intersection of energy, frequency and vibration.

He notes his favorite quote from Tesla, “If you want to find the secrets of the universe, think in terms of energy, frequency and vibration.”

The creative capsule collection was released Oct. 27 exclusively at http://www.msftsrep.com and the new capsule offers a variety of pieces. Some of the items have already sold out, but the collection includes jackets, t-shirts, hoodies, sweatpants, shorts and custom skateboards. Prices for the limited 22-piece capsule range from $65 to $115.

This collection comes with great purpose and intention. In addition to the collection’s focus on light, it also references some of Tesla’s most famous projects, such as the earthquake generator and the death ray. Some of the pieces detail beams of light and energy alongside screen prints of some of Nikola Tesla’s infamous works in writing.

The skilled rapper, actor and designer has always made it a point to align all of his projects with an environmentally conscious initiative. Jaden is also the founder of JUST Water, which is a spring water company locally sourced and stored in eco-friendly packaging.

We recently interviewed activist & musician Jaden Smith, co-founder of @JUST water and https://t.co/f2HnaG2TyS. Jaden spoke about how water challenges are closer to home than we think and the role that activists can play in advocating for change and embracing new solutions. pic.twitter.com/1WELrbnWFl — Brave Blue World (@bravebluewrld) August 27, 2019

Like many of Jaden’s projects, his latest MSFTSrep capsule collection is committed to being environmentally conscious as all of the t-shirts and hoodies are made of recycled and sustainably sourced cotton.

MSFTSrep has continued to push the envelope as an art collective and lifestyle brand that encompasses music, fashion, and education. The collective, founded by Jaden Smith, Willow Smith and Harry Hudson, was built upon pushing boundaries of the unknown and creating a world where free-flowing expression, personal growth and individuality are encouraged and celebrated.

Earlier this year, MSFTSrep launched its second collection “Trippy Summer,” which initially debuted in August 2019 at a pop-up in Los Angeles. While “Trippy Summer” was designed to celebrate the magic of summer, this new fall/winter collection aims at inspiring people to pursue their creativity.

Jaden continues to push the envelope and educate his audience on the importance of sustaining our ecosystem. He uses all of his projects from music to fashion as a vessel to increase awareness on topics like sustainability in fashion while encouraging his peers to make their voices heard. Check out the latest MSFTSrep Fall/Winter 2020 collection at MSFTSrep.com.

Jaden Smith’s Latest MSFTSrep Collection Inspired by Nikola Tesla was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: