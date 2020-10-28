RIP: Jamie Foxx’s Younger Sister DeOndra Dixon Has Passed Away

The younger and most notable sibling of Jamie Foxx, Deondra Dixon, has passed away.

On Monday (Oct 26), the iconic actor and singer took to Instagram to share the devastating news of Dixon’s passing, adding that while he knows her spirit is “still alive”, her passing has “shattered his heart to pieces.”

“My heart is shattered into a million pieces,” Jamie Foxx wrote. “My beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned… I say transitioned because she will always be alive… anyone who knew my sis… knew that she was a bright light.”

Despite the news being heartbreaking, Foxx took a moment to share fond memories of his energetic and superstar personality by recalling a story when Deondra Dixon and Chris Brown danced together.

“I can’t tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show… even gave her boyfriend @chrisbrownofficial a run for his money,” Jamie continued. “Well I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on…tho my pain is unbelievable I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me… my family… and her friends… from dancing in the blame it video… to Dancing on the Grammys… And becoming The ambassador to @globaldownsyndrome… from sliding down my stairs with a grin as wide as the rio grand… to serenading us with all of her music.”

Although the memories are still alive, Jamie Foxx concluded his message by letting fans know just how devastating the loss truly is for his family, before asking for prayers and comfort as they work through the tragic loss,

“Deondra you have left A hole in my heart… but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me,” Jamie concluded. “I love you with every ounce of me… our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love… and y’all please keep my family in your prayers… ”

Before her passing Dixon has competed in more than nine Special Olympics and had served as the ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation since 2011.

In 2019 during an interview with the tv show, Extra, Jamie, and DeOndra talked about obstacles that Dixon faced being a person of special needs before adding that she didn’t allow the apprehension of others to stop her shine.

“What’s great about DeOndra is that when people meet her they sorta lose that apprehension, you know, when they see people with special needs… DeOndra just blows right past that,” Jamie said in the interview. ‘”I always refer to when she was in a music video with us, the way she danced and everything like that, and that’s a testament to her mom.”

Deondra Dixon was just 36 years old.

RIP: Jamie Foxx’s Younger Sister DeOndra Dixon Has Passed Away was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: