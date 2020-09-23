Embezzlement Is The Case That Dr. Dre Is Giving His Estranged

The divorce of Dr. Dre and is estranged wife is getting uglier by the day, today it’s is being reported that Nicole Young has committed a criminal act.
Back in 2015 Dr. Dre and a partner founded a record company named Record One, in which Dre’s estranged wife Nicole Young was a trustee and had the ability to withdraw money. Dr. Dre is now saying that Nicole Young has wiped the account clean of over $300 thousand bringing the balance to zilch, allegedly. Even though Dre has billions he wants his $353,571.85 put back or embezzlement is the case that he is going to give her.
The crazy part is Michel’le took Beats By Dre and is getting far less money…allegedly.
Take a look at the video below
