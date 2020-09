Today’s Daily Dilemma really made me feel some kinda way. Parents in Massachusetts sent their child to school knowing that that the kid was infected with the coronavirus. I was outraged! Why would a parent do that and put other kids at risk? So, do you think that parents who send their kids to school, knowing that the child is infected with Covid-19, be punished? Let me know your thoughts.

