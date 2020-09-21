CLOSE
How To Lose Weight In Your Sleep!

Shoot!   When I saw this headline, I couldn’t click fast enough to get to the article.  If you’re like me, you’re always looking ways to drop an extra 10 pounds.  If I can do it in my sleep, even better.  However, there is a science to it.  Reportedly, you have to go to bed earlier to avoid those late night cravings that have us running to the pantry in a panic.  Also, sticking to a bedtime schedule plays a major part!  But don’t take my word for it!  Click here to read the full article.   

