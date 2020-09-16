CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Jim Carrey to Play Joe Biden on ‘SNL’ This Season

LA Special Screening Of Paramount&apos;s "Sonic The Hedgehog"

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Jim Carrey is returning to televised sketch comedy next month.

He has been taped to play Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden on ‘Saturday Night Live’ when the show’s 46th season premieres on Oct. 3.

From Uproxx:

“Jim Carrey is going to do Biden,” creator Lorne Michaels told Vulture. “There was some interest on his part. And then we responded, obviously, positively. But it came down to discussions about what the take was. He and Colin Jost had a bunch of talks. He and I as well. He will give the part energy and strength, and… Hopefully it’s funny.”

This will mark his return to doing a weekly sketch show since Fox’s ‘In Living Color’ from 1990 to ’94.

Carrey will not be the only big star on ‘SNL’ playing a political figure as Alec Baldwin will once again portray current U.S. Republican Donald Trump, while Maya Rudolph will reprise her role as Biden’s running mate Senator Kamala Harris.

The presidential debates next month on NBC’s long-running late-night institution are going to be interesting to watch.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

First Picture Courtesy of NBC and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of WENN/Avalon

Cavaliers, Browns And Indians Forming Alliance To Address Social Injustice In Cleveland And NE Ohio

Cavaliers, Browns And Indians Form Alliance To Address Social Injustice In Cleveland And NE Ohio

4 photos Launch gallery

Cavaliers, Browns And Indians Form Alliance To Address Social Injustice In Cleveland And NE Ohio

Continue reading Cavaliers, Browns And Indians Form Alliance To Address Social Injustice In Cleveland And NE Ohio

Cavaliers, Browns And Indians Form Alliance To Address Social Injustice In Cleveland And NE Ohio

[caption id="attachment_3991871" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Cleveland Cavaliers / Cleveland Cavaliers[/caption] Thursday morning, the front offices and Head Coaches of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Browns, and Cleveland Indians announced the development of a sports alliance with the mission of creating a sustainable and direct strategy to address social injustice facing the city of Cleveland and all Northeast Ohio communities. "We have an extraordinary opportunity to make a lasting impact on society and the Cavaliers are committed to help bring about change. The social and economic disparity in our community reveals some ugly truths, and Coach Bickerstaff and I are honored to be at the table to address these issues with such a prominent group of our peers. We never take for granted our place in the fabric of Cleveland and hopefully our coming together inspires others to join us."Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman said. The mission of the alliance is to focus on improving the relationship between law enforcement and its citizens, encouraging nonpartisan voting activities, and increasing the opportunities for quality education for everyone. Source. The news comes one day after the Milwaukee Bucks kicked off the NBA the playoff game boycott on Wednesday to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake. While the fate of the NBA's season looms, both the Lakers and the Clippers have voted to end the season early.

Jim Carrey to Play Joe Biden on ‘SNL’ This Season  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

One Vote: Register to Vote
Videos
Latest
Billie Eilish Reveals Why She Chooses To Keep…
 2 weeks ago
09.03.20
So Sweet: Jamie Foxx Is Starring In A…
 2 weeks ago
09.01.20
Touched By T’Challa: Issa Rae, Jordan Peele, Barry…
 3 weeks ago
08.28.20
Photos
Close