The town of Anderson, South Carolina will be honoring one of its own…actor, Chadwick Boseman. Mayor Terrence Roberts’s office said, “The city is enthusiastically working on a permanent public tribute to honor the late actor and it will be fit for a king.” Meanwhile, T.L. Hanna, Bozeman’s former high school has formed the Chadwick Boseman Memorial Scholarship the will honor a deserving student each year.

