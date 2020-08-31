CLOSE
Hot Spot: Spike Lee Speaks On The Passing Of Chadwick Boseman [WATCH]

Chadwick Boseman passed suddenly after the weekend after suffering silently from colon cancer for 4 years.  He was 42 years old.

Da Brat shares his career accolades and shares what celebrities had to say about the actor’s character.

Spike Lee shared that he was unaware of his illness when shooting the recent Netflix film, Da 5 Bloods.  Denzel Washington also spoke saying that he was a gentle soul.

Rest in power Chadwick Boseman.  Wakanda Forever.  

After a silent four-year battle of colon cancer, Chadwick Boseman passed on Friday (August 28) at the age of 42. Boseman's career was filled with many films that shared culturally important stories, like T'Challa from The Black Panther, Thurgood Marshall, and Jackie Robinson. Once his Twitter account shared the news, it sparked instant sorrow across social media platforms. https://twitter.com/chadwickboseman/status/1299530165463199747?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1299530165463199747%7Ctwgr%5E&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftheboxhouston.com%2F10052980%2Fchadwick-boseman-passes-away-colon-cancer%2F Fans and friends of Boseman shared some of his most inspirational and positive words that he's shared over the years.  From interviews to commencement speeches, Boseman was well-spoken and encouraging to people all over. Check out some of these memories that floated across social media over the weekend.

