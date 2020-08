Breaking News: The family of Ronnie Long must be excited by this news. Today, Ronnie Long, a Concord man who has been fighting a rape conviction for 44 years, is coming home! Jamie Lau, the attorney for Long filed a motion with the Fourth Circuit Wednesday morning asking that it immediately issue the mandate in Ronnie Long’s case. Click here for the full story.

Breaking: The State of NC filed a motion with the Fourth Circuit this morning asking that it immediately issue the mandate in Ronnie Long’s case. The state said it will ask the district court to enter a writ vacating Ronnie’s conviction. In short, Ronnie Long is coming home! — Jamie Lau (@LauDurham) August 26, 2020

