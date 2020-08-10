About Viola Davis’ “Cameos” in That “WAP” Music Video

The new music video for Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s latest single “WAP” is getting a lot of attention, not just for who is in the video, but now for who users want to see included.

Fans took it upon themselves to insert Viola Davis in the now-popular visual track through photo-shopping and video editing.

The award-winning actress even got in on the newfound excitement some posts she shared that now has her “sharing screen time” with Cardi and Megan.

From The Grio:

In the first post, Davis shared an altered photo of herself on Kylie Jenner’s body with the caption “Who did this?” She followed it with several emojis including heart eyes.

Megan ended up retweeting Davis’ post.

That tweet resulted in 60,000 retweets and a ton of likes.

The second post has her featuring a video that was put together to have Cardi and Megan “drinking and dancing” with Davis as her ‘How to Get Away with Murder’ character Annalise Keating. Included was the hashtag #HowToGetAwayWithWAP.

That video right above has been watched over 59 million times.

It is nice to see Davis having fun with fans putting her in the “WAP” video.

Cardi also got in on the retweeting action by adding “I’m so fan out right now ya don’t even know.”

The fan attempts to have Davis included comes after backlash has become swift for the actual inclusion of Jenner. Over 60,000 individuals have signed a petition to have one of the famous sisters from the Kardashian-Jenner clan erased and gone from “WAP.”

Jenner has been ignoring the hate so far by showing photos related to her inclusion on her Instagram page.

Cardi took to her Twitter page to stick for Jenner, though she never actually mentioned her name in this tweet:

I wanna say thank you to every woman that was apart of my video! The fact that you made time in your schedules means alot to me! It was so important to me to include different women,that are different races and come from different backgrounds but are so powerful and influential. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 7, 2020

“WAP,” which has been released on vinyl, compact disc, and cassette, comes from Cardi’s second album, whose name and release date has yet to be announced.

Article Courtesy of The Grio

First Picture Courtesy of Sheri Determan and WENN

Second Picture Courtesy of Adriana M. Barraza and WENN

First Video, Third Picture, and First through Third Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and The Grio

Second Video and Fourth through Eighth Picture Courtesy of Instagram and The Grio

Third Video Courtesy of Atlantic Records and YouTube

