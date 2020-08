I’m sure we’re all sad that Carowinds will not be reopening for the rest of 2020. However, the amusement park is shooting for a March 2021 reopen date. So, if you’re a season pass holder like me and my daughter, don’t worry. All 2020 season passes will be honored for the 2021 season. Plus, Carowinds will be adding some “pass perks” to each account. To read the full the story, click here.

