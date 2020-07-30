Tamar Braxton Breaks Silence On Alleged Suicide Attempt: “Mental Illness Is real”

Two weeks after she attempted to take her own life, Tamar Braxton is speaking out, thanking fans, God and more for the support as she walks through this difficult journey with mental illness and healing.

“Thank you to each and every individual who has prayed for me, thought of me, sent me their love and has showered me with their support,” the statement began. “In this present moment, it is my only responsibility to be real with myself and to be real with the ones who truly love me and care for my healing. I have without fail, shared with you my brightest days, and I know that sharing with you what has been my darkest will be the light for any man or woman who is feeling the same defeat I felt just only a week ago.”

She continued, “Every one of us has a desire, whether small or big, to make it out of where we come from to an ideal future place that includes, freedom to be who we choose, security for our children and families, and fortune to share with the ones we love. We believe these things can co-exist with just being happy. I believed that, that as a black woman, as an artist, an influence, a personality I could shape my world, and with whom I believed to be my partners, they could help me share my world.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Over the past 11 years there were promises made to protect and portray my story, with the authenticity and honesty I gave. I was betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid. I wrote a letter over 2 months ago asking to be freed from what I believed was excessive and unfair. I explained in personal detail the demise I was experiencing. My cry for help went totally ignored. However the demands persisted. It was my spirit, and my soul that was tainted the most. There are a few things I count on most to be, a good mother, a good daughter, a good partner, a good sister, and a good person. Who I was, begun to mean little to nothing, because it would only be how I was portrayed on television that would matter. It was witnessing the slow death of the woman I became, that discouraged my will to fight. I felt like I was no longer living, I was existing for the purpose of a corporations gain and ratings, and that killed me.”

The lengthy post contained a gripping word from Tamar that highlights a fact, mental illness is indeed “real” and normalization of it has to take place. Braxton was hospitalized on July 17 following a 911 call made by her boyfriend who said the singer attempted to take her own life in Los Angeles. She reportedly sent her network a suicide note, alleging that she was a slave and no longer in control of her life.

“The pain that I have experienced over the past 11 years has slowly ate away at my spirit and my mental,” she added. “I will do everything in my power to aid those who from mental illness, including those of us who’s mental illness was only a result from the toxic, systematic bondage that dwells television. It was only God’s grace and his mercy on my attempt to end my pain and my life that I am here to utilize my voice.”

RELATED: The Show Must Be Paused: Tamar Braxton: ‘Get Ya Life !’ Pushed Back To September

RELATED: Toni Braxton Speaks About Her Sister Tamar Following Recent Health Scare

Tamar Braxton Breaks Silence On Alleged Suicide Attempt: “Mental Illness Is real” was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: