Barack Is 1st Up On The Michelle Obama Podcast Starting July 29th

President Barack Obama discusses how he explains Selma and Ferguson to his daughters

Source: White House / Flickr

Our first lady Michelle Obama’s book ‘Becoming’ became a New York Times best seller, a Netflix trender and a Mothers Day viral video inspiration of Kirk Franklin making everyone’s mama wanting to be like Michelle Obama. Ma’am as she is affectionately known by in the White House even started a Youtube channel, reading books to children at a time when our children were starting to shelter in. So whats next?

Michelle Obama might be our next Oprah, the former first lady is dropping her very own podcast titled ‘The Michelle Obama Podcast’ on Spotify starting July 29thWho will she be interviewing first?

The man that accomplished something that none of thought we would ever see in our lifetime by being the first African American President of The United States, and oh by the way her husband, the man she watched and stood by as he came up through the political ranks, Barack Obama.

Our first couple are going to spill their own tea about what living in that big ole house on Pennsylvania Ave is really like, and what he is doing now.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Barack Is 1st Up On The Michelle Obama Podcast Starting July 29th  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

