When Will The Area Schools Re-open?

This pandemic has thrown everything into a tailspin.  Schools districts in the Charlotte and metro area are making plans to reopen, but some of the details are unclear.  If you’re like me, you simply want to know when the kids are set to return to school whether its face-to-face or virtual/online learning.  Well, below is a list of a few of the area schools and their revised opening dates.  However, keep in mind that these dates may change due to the pandemic.

Mecklenburg County – August 17, 2020 (August 31st was the initial date, but was revised)

Rock Hill – August 17, 2020

Clover, SC – August 24, 2020 (virtual only)

Fort Mill, SC – August 31, 2020

 

