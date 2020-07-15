2021 Rose Bowl Parade Will Not Take Place Due to COVID-19

It has been announced that the annual Rose Bowl Parade, a New Year’s tradition, will not be taking place next year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This is first time since World War II that the event will not happen. Officials took to Twitter to break the news:

With tremendous disappointment, we are unable to host the 2021 #RoseParade. We will miss the joy of coming together for the Rose Parade, but will not miss this opportunity to celebrate a New Year & healthy new beginnings on January 1. READ MORE: https://t.co/ZRxXhxNWKF pic.twitter.com/YbobU3PmmZ — Rose Parade (@RoseParade) July 15, 2020

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

“The health and well-being of our parade participants and guests, as well as that of our volunteer members, professional staff and partners, is our number one priority,” said Bob Miller, 2021 President of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association in a press release. “Obviously this is not what any of us wanted, and we held off on announcing until we were absolutely sure that safety restrictions would prevent us from continuing with planning for 132nd Rose Parade.”

The last times the Rose Parade did not go on were three times back in 1942-43 and 1945 during the .

Usually, the event always takes place in Pasadena, California on New Year’s Day.

The Rose Bowl football game is still slated to take place.

