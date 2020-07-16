Tyra Banks’ next gig is taking her from the catwalk to the ballroom. The model is set to host and executive produce the ABC dance competition series. TMZ reports that Banks was in talks with ABC long before the network cut ties with Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. Banks says she’s been a fan of the show since its beginning. The news comes a day after it was announced that Bergeron and Andrews would not continue as hosts for the show’s upcoming 29th season.

Tyra Banks To Host And Executive Produce Dancing With The Stars was originally published on wtlcfm.com

