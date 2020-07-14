CLOSE
Trending
HomeTrending

NFL Release A New Helmet Design To Prevent The Spread Of Covid-19!

Arizona Cardinals v New England Patriots

Source: Jim Rogash / Getty

The NFL is trying its best to move forward with a new season with the safety and the health of its players being top priority.  Monday, the NFL unveiled a new helmet that’s designed to prevent the spread of Covid-19.  The new helmet has a mouth shield that they hope will to prevent droplets from being expelled into the air while playing on the field.  According to ESPN, there is currently no mandate for players to wear the protective shield, however the NFL’s medical experts are advocating its use.  Click here for the full story.

helmet , mouth shield , New Season , nfl , preventative measures

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest
Trailer For Hulu’s ‘Woke’ Series Promises Comedy And…
 5 days ago
07.09.20
14 items
Squints Eyes: Men Compared Themselves To Morris Chestnut…
 6 days ago
07.08.20
Charlamagne Tha God Lands A Weekly Talk Show…
 7 days ago
07.07.20
Photos
Close