NFL Release A New Helmet Design To Prevent The Spread Of Covid-19!

The NFL is trying its best to move forward with a new season with the safety and the health of its players being top priority. Monday, the NFL unveiled a new helmet that’s designed to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The new helmet has a mouth shield that they hope will to prevent droplets from being expelled into the air while playing on the field. According to ESPN, there is currently no mandate for players to wear the protective shield, however the NFL’s medical experts are advocating its use. Click here for the full story.

