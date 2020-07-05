5 Million People Tried To Cop Those Air Jordan 1 Dior Sneakers

If you tried to cop those ridiculously coveted Air Jordan 1 Dior sneakers, the odds were against you. Reportedly, 5 million people signed up to get a pair, but only 8,000 were available.

Yeah, that resale price is going to be exorbitant (at the time of this post, the last sale was for a cool $12,800 on StockX)—off an already healthy $2,200 retail price.

Christian Dior Couture chairman and CEO of Pietro Beccari told WWD that 5 million people signed up for the raffle for a chance to cop either the LO (those were $2000) or HI version of the Air Jordan 1 OG DIOR that first appeared at the fashion brand’s Fall 2019 Men’s runway show in Miami.

Only 8,000 were available to civilians while an additional 5,000 were given away to top Dior clients. So consider this limited availability, and that hefty resale price, if you manage to get your hands on a pair and dare to rock them on these streets.

