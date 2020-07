The NFL is keeping its promise to support its players in protesting against racial injustice. Thursday, the NFL announced that it will play, “Lift Every Voice and Sing” before the Star Spangled Banner prior to each game during week 1. Plus, they are considering measures to honor the victims of police brutality. A few of the measures being considered include helmet decals and jersey patches with the victims’ names. For the full story click here.

