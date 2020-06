Happy heavenly birthday to one of the greatest rappers of all time, Tupac Shakur! If he was still alive today, he would be 51 years old. So, to honor him and his musical legacy, we have an all request hour at 12n. All you have to do is call me, The Olympia D. Show, at 704-570-1053 to make your request for your favorite songs by Tupac.

