Faith Evans Arrested On Domestic Violence Charges After Allegedly Attacking Stevie J

Source: Courtesy of Faith Evans

Faith Evans was reportedly arrested last week after the “Soon As I Get Home” singer got into a “heated” argument with her husband, Stevie J. Per TMZ, the police were called into the singer’s Los Angeles home and discovered the Hitmen producer had “visible marks” and “scratches” on his face.

Evans was booked into custody on felony domestic violence charges and reportedly bonded out the same day. Neither her or her former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta personality have spoken about the incident.

The pair have been married since July 2018 and the arrest comes nearly a year after rumors surfaced that the couple’s marriage was unraveling. When at Essence Fest last year, Evans denied those rumors.

“I’m not in heaven yet,” Evans said. “Ain’t no trouble in paradise.” She added, “You can’t believe everything that you hear.”

