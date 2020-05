Source: Stephen Lovekin / GettyHappy Birthday to all the Geminis that are celebrating their birthdays today! You share your special day with some very popular people including Andre 3000 who is celebrating his 45th born day!

Jadakiss turns 45 today too!

Happy Heavenly Birthday to Lisa “Left Eye” Lopez who would have been 49 years old today.

Also On 105.3 RnB: