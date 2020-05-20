Food Network Announces ‘Questlove’s Potluck’ Special

Questlove is gathering some of his famous friends for a television event to support America’s Food Fund. The Food Network has announced ‘Questlove’s Potluck,’ a one-hour special featuring The Roots drummer virtually visiting with a variety of celebrities as they cook in the kitchen and share their favorite dishes. Questlove will be joined by guests such as UGK’s Bun B, fellow Roots member Black Thought, actress Eva Longoria and legendary singer Patti LaBelle. Comedians Hannibal Buress, Tiffany Haddish, George Lopez, Kenan Thompson and Roy Wood Jr. have also been booked for the special. The upcoming Food Network special is being produced by Questlove and Black Thought’s Two One Five Entertainment company, which inked a first-look deal with Universal Television earlier this month. ‘Questlove’s Potluck’ is scheduled to air on May 28th at 10 p.m. Eastern Time.

