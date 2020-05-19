TDE CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith Says Kendrick Lamar Will “Return Soon”

While fans patiently await the return of Kendrick Lamar to the rap game and French Montana awaits a response to his challenge, TDE’s CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith gives everyone a glimmer of hope pertaining to K. Dot’s future.

During a LiveStream on IG this past Sunday (May 17), the TDE head honcho gave an update of sorts when he commented “Stay patient king Kendrick will return soon.” Well, something’s better than nothing.

Top Dawg promises Kendrick Lamar will return soon🙏 pic.twitter.com/wPrDw3fOmo — Hiiipower – TDE News (@hiiipowers) May 18, 2020

Fans haven’t gotten any new Kendrick Lamar work since 2018’s Black Panther soundtrack featured Kung-Fu Kenny all over the album. Since then Kendrick’s been laying hella low but producer Thundercat let it slip that he did get some work in with K. Dot in recent months. That being said we wouldn’t be surprised if Kenny released a new project guerilla style as that’s become a common method to drop new albums in recent years.

What do y’all think? Are you excited about the return of the TDE King sometime soon? Let us know in the comments below.

