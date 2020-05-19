She may have been the “bachelorette,” but when it comes to rapping, she needs to watch her mouth.

We are talking about Hannah Brown, a one-time contestant on the 23rd season of ‘The Bachelor’ before she ended leading the 15th season of ‘The Bachelorette.’

Brown was on Instagram Live rapping along to “Rockstar,” which has become a smash hit for both DaBaby and Roddy Rich, placing in the top ten at number nine on the Billboard charts.

As for Brown during her IG, she ended up mouthing the words to the song, and even mouthed the n-word.

When it was brought to her attention, she went from being defensive to dismissive.

From The Grio:

“I don’t think I said that word, but now I’m like … Oh, God. I’ve never used that word. I’ve never called anybody that … You can think I’m something that I’m not, but I’m not that.”

It only made things a whole lot worse.

Soon, Brown ended up apologizing:

“There is no excuse and I will not justify what I said. I have read your messages and seen the hurt I have caused.”

While Brown was on damage control, Bekah Martinez another member of ‘Bachelor Nation’ wasn’t buying it. She criticized Brown for skipping over the f-word, but not the n-word.

Time will tell what further backlash the former “bachelorette” will continue to get.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of The Grio

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Jim Spellman and Getty Images

First and Second Video Courtesy of YouTube, Instagram, and The Grio

‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Raps The N-Word, Issues Apology was originally published on wzakcleveland.com