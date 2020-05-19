Candace Owens Has Some Thoughts on Everything Related to Ahmaud Arbery

Candace Owens is at it yet again.
After a week of being locked out of her Twitter account over “encouraging a political revolt in Michigan,” she returned to share more conspiracy theory garbage to her over two million followers.
Her new target? Ahmaud Arbery and both the coverage and protest surrounding his death.
The Trump-loving right-wing commentator does not like what she is seeing, and is making it loud and clear in her tweets:
That’s not all as what The Grio is reporting:
“Two things can be true at once: -Ahmaud Arbery did not deserve to die. -Ahmaud Arbery was not a jogger gunned down for the crime of being black,” she tweeted.
So to summarize: Owens belives that Arbery committed a crime, brings his mother involved in the discussion, does not like how the media and protesters are reacting, especially LeBron James, thinks that black communities don’t give a damn on “black-on-black” crime, and does not think it’s about race, nor does she like that racism is at the center of Arbery’s death.
As for her mention of Larry English in one of her tweets, it’s been proven wrong since English has said that Arbery didn’t do anything wrong.
To recap on what happened with Arbery, here is a brief recap:
While jogging in a predominantly white neighborhood of Brunswick, Georgia, Arbery was fatally shot while jogging on Feb. 23 by Travis McMichael, 34, who along with his father Gregory McMichael, 64, was charged with murder and aggravated assault on May 7.
Owens’ tweets have sparked a lot of controversy, and many had a lot to say:
