Oprah Winfrey Will Be Coming Over To Our House Today!

Since we’re all home bound these days, Oprah Winfrey has decided to bring her 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus wellness tour to our living rooms, which is fine by me!! This will be a FREE live virtual 4-week experience for all of her fans. Oprah said, “Now, it’s more important than ever to be and stay well and strong. Together, let’s reset, refocus, and find clarity in what matters most.”

Oprah will share her wellness tips that are helping her through this pandemic, she will lead her audience through interactive workbook exercises, and she will speak on the topics of self-care during, connecting in relationships while social distancing, committing to a healthy lifestyle and more. So, check out Oprah today (Saturday) at 11 AM from May 16 – June 6 on her Facebook page.

