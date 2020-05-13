Praise 100.9’s very own Erica Campbell from Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell will be a guest on the premiere of OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network’s “Girlfriends Check-In,” this Saturday, May 16th, 10pm EST. She will be featured along with Tamela Mann, Tasha Cobbs-Leonard and Yolanda Adams.

“Girlfriends Check In,” is the new all-female Saturday night virtual reality show on the OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network. In each episode of the series, viewers will be invited into the homes of different groups of celebrity friends who will come together virtually for an uplifting and light-hearted conversation focusing on love, friendship and wellness – spilling tea bout past and present relationships along the way.

Check out a first-look of “Girlfriends Check In” HERE

Erica Campbell Feature Guest On OWN’s “Girlfriends Check-In” was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

