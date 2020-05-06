Beyonce Donating Mobile COVID-19 Testing Kits, Supplies To Houston

Beyoncé is doing her part to make sure her hometown of Houston has a fighting chance against COVID-19. The superstar’s BeyGood foundation announced its plans to provide one-thousand mobile test kits for Houston residents over Mother’s Day weekend, along with supplies like face masks, gloves, vitamins and cleaning supplies. In a statement, Beyonce’s mother Tina Lawson stressed the importance of people having access to tests. The new initiative comes after the singer collaborated with fellow H-Town native Megan Thee Stallion on “Savage” Remix, which also focuses on their hometown during the pandemic. The proceeds from the collab will go to Houston-based charity Bread of Life, which will help in the non-profit’s mission to feed 500 families a week during the quarantine.

(Source-BET)

