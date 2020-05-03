All good things at Calvary Church must come to an end.

Oprah Winfrey‘s OWN has released the trailer for Greenleaf‘s upcoming fifth season and also announced that this season will be its last.

Here’s the official synopsis for season 5: The Greenleafs attempt to maintain a united front in the face of losing their church to Bob Whitmore and Harmony and Hope Ministries, but secrets past and present create what could be fatal fractures in the family’s fragile foundation. The Bishop continues working to mend his rift with Lady Mae while, day by day, Harmony and Hope’s grip on Calvary tightens.

Watch the trailer below.

RELATED: Listen: Deborah Joy Winans Remixes Classic Mississippi Mass Choir Song “When I Rose” For ‘Greenleaf’ Series Soundtrack

RELATED: Patti LaBelle & Deborah Joy Winans Collaborate On Gospel Single From ‘Greenleaf’ Season 3 Soundtrack [VIDEO]

‘Greenleaf’ To Return For Fifth & Final Season: Watch The Trailer [VIDEO] was originally published on praisehouston.com

Brandon Caldwell , The DL Hughley Show Posted May 3, 2020

Also On 105.3 RnB: