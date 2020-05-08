Charlotte’s Covid-19 Testing Sites For May 8th!

Atrium Health will be in the community conducting tests for Covid-19. Today, May 8th, testing will be conducted at 2 locations. So, if you are experiencing a fever, cough, shortness of breath, or loss of smell and/or taste…go get tested today. Appointments and ID’s are not needed and walk-ins are welcomed!

1ST LOCATION FROM 12 NOON – 6 PM

Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church – parking lot

6212 Tuckaseegee Road

Charlotte, NC 28214

2ND LOCATION FROM 12 NOON – 6 PM

Cabarrus Dream Center

280 Concord Parkway South

Suite 110

Concord, NC 28027

