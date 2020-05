After seeing Bashaud Breeland smoking weed with 2 other men in a vehicle, a York County officer pulled the Kansas City football player over for questioning. What happened after that is breathtaking. Watch the video to see how quickly things escalated after Breeland refused to listen to the officer’s commands.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zMCFxZbDYY

