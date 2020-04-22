CeeLo Green joins the show singing as soon as he checked in. He shares his quarantine life and the process of making music with his son. Though he couldn’t make the Teddy Riley versus Babyface Instagram live on the second night, he mentions who he would want to battle.

If this battle actually goes down, it would be epic.

CeeLo Green On New Song “Lead Me” and Who He Wants To Battle In VERZUZ [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Posted 21 hours ago

