CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Here’s Your Chance To Be On An HGTV Show While Sitting At Home

Flip Or Flop Fort Worth

Source: HGTV / HGTV

HGTV is casting a new show for people sitting at home during the pandemic called, Design At Your Door. 

“We’re all looking for ways to stay happy and connected, and a series like this feels right, right now,” Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “We’re spending a lot of time at home and all around us are those ‘to-do’s’ that we can no longer ignore. The great news is that if you want help, HGTV is ready with the trusted experts who can guide you from start to finish. Through technology, you can invite them into your home, show them your challenge, and we will send the solution to your front door.”

Details are here.

 

GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2018 - Red Carpet Arrivals

This Video Of A Much Skinnier Chadwick Boseman Has Black Twitter Concerned AF

15 photos Launch gallery

This Video Of A Much Skinnier Chadwick Boseman Has Black Twitter Concerned AF

Continue reading This Video Of A Much Skinnier Chadwick Boseman Has Black Twitter Concerned AF

This Video Of A Much Skinnier Chadwick Boseman Has Black Twitter Concerned AF

[caption id="attachment_3111899" align="alignleft" width="769"] Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com / WENN[/caption] When we saw that Chadwick Boseman, Mr. Black Panther himself, was trending on Twitter, we got really concerned. Thankfully he is OK, he was just spreading awareness around how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting African-Americans and his partnership with Operation 42, an initiative aimed at helping hospitals better serve us through this crisis. “Operation 42 I am hearing stories of desperation from people all over the country, and we know our communities are suffering the most and urgently need help,” Boseman wrote. Adding, “Celebrating #JackieRobinsonDay with the launch of Thomas Tull’s #Operation42, a donation of 4.2 million dollars in personal protective equipment (PPE) to hospitals that service the African-American Communities who have been hit the hardest by the Covid-19 pandemic. Thank you, Jackie, for refusing to accept the world as it is, for showing us that we can make a difference." https://www.instagram.com/tv/B_BgHvnF0UI/?utm_source=ig_embed   But, instead of his comments being flooded about how COVID-19 is ravishing our communities throughout the country and thanking him for using his platform to raise money to help the most vulnerable in need, the focus was about his appearance, which was jarring. It looked like the 42-year-old had lost a lot of weight...like a LOT. Now, this isn't the first time we've noticed he was a little skinnier. He looked slimmer at the NBA All-Star Weekend back in February and at the 2019 American Music Awards last November. Here is was with Ludacris: [caption id="attachment_3111906" align="alignleft" width="932"] Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty[/caption] Here's the thing, here at HelloBeautiful we don't shame anyone for their bodies, regardless of size. We celebrate each and every one of you for being who are in this exact moment. That, and you know that we will fall on a sword for Lizzo and come for her haters. So we definitely don't want to make a bigger deal out this than it is. We cannot make assumptions about what is going on with Chadwick. Perhaps he's just naturally a skinny dude and since Black Panther 2 isn't shooting yet, maybe he's just chilling, relieved that he doesn't have to work out 12 hours a day to get buff for that role. Or maybe like the rest of us, he is stressed about the current lockdown and the state of the economy. Who knows? But for his fans, whether the concern was real or fake, it was there, and they took to Twitter to show that they were worried AF about him. Take a look:

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Here’s Your Chance To Be On An HGTV Show While Sitting At Home  was originally published on foxync.com

Videos
Latest
Isolation Racists: Here’s Why The FBI Is Investigating…
 3 weeks ago
04.03.20
SMH: 5 Ridiculous Facts About Equal Pay That…
 3 weeks ago
03.30.20
’Rona Ruined Your Plans? 5 Lit Ways To…
 4 weeks ago
03.25.20
Photos
Close