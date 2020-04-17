Here’s Your Chance To Be On An HGTV Show While Sitting At Home

HGTV is casting a new show for people sitting at home during the pandemic called, Design At Your Door.
“We’re all looking for ways to stay happy and connected, and a series like this feels right, right now,” Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “We’re spending a lot of time at home and all around us are those ‘to-do’s’ that we can no longer ignore. The great news is that if you want help, HGTV is ready with the trusted experts who can guide you from start to finish. Through technology, you can invite them into your home, show them your challenge, and we will send the solution to your front door.”
Details are here.
