Biden Hints At A Possible Virtual “2020 DNC Convention?”

Democratic Presidential front runner Joe Biden feels that we might have to make a major change this fall. On the ABC News show “This Week” he stated that the “2020 Democratic National Convention” could possibly be a ‘virtual’ situation in lue of the Coronavirus. “Well, we’re going to have to do a convention, may have to do a virtual convention. I think we should be thinking about that right now. The idea of holding a convention is going to be necessary, but we may not be able to put 10,000, 20,000, 30,000 people in one place and that’s very possible.” Well let’s hope this thing doesn’t linger THAT long….Geeeeesh!!

