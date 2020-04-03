CLOSE
Netflix Drops Trailer For Documentary Featuring Eminem, Snoop Dogg

Netflix is giving fans a tease into their upcoming documentary “LA Originals.” On Wednesday, the streaming giant released the first trailer for the film, which features Snoop Dogg, Eminem, George Lopez and more. The documentary is billed as a dive into the culture of the chicano, street art movement that cemented Mister Cartoon and Estevan Oriol’s status as behind-the-scenes Hip Hop legends. The Estevan Oriol-directed film is expected to arrive on April 10th.

Here’s the video…

Netflix Drops Trailer For Documentary Featuring Eminem, Snoop Dogg  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

