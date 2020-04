Best selling author Teri Woods is venturing into cinema once again! According to Vibe her hit novel “Dutch” has been transformed into a big screen film that will hit theaters this fall. The movie stars Lance Gross, James Hyde, Macy Gray, Melissa Williams, & more. The film was directed by Preston Whitmore (who directed “This Christmas”) & produced by Manny Halley for Imani Media. Check the trailer out on Youtube!

