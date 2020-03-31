While social distancing is the priority right now, it’s also crucial that we maintain connection with our friends and loved ones for the sake of our own mental health. We can’t physically be with each other right now but thanks to technically, there’s lots of fun ways to stay connected. Here’s some ideas:

Houseparty or Zoom parties – Both the Houseparty app and Zoom allow you to make conference-like video calls with your friends. FaceTime dates – I had a FaceTime wine night with one of my friends on Friday and it was almost like we were together – just sippin on our wine and watching reality tv like we normally would. iMessage / online games – 8ball and cup pong are my favorite iMessage games and make me feel like I’m in high school again. Plus there are tons of classic games like Uno, Clue available in the app store and now even Cards Against Humanity is available to play online and with your friends! Shared playlists – I’ve been listening to so much music lately everything on my playlists are so stale. Create a shared playlist on spotify or apple music and allow your friends to add their favorite songs and whatever they’ve been listening to. Shared Google docs – keep a running list of movies and shows your watching, books your reading, recipes your cooking and have your friends add their recommendations too Netflix Party – Google Chrome has created an extension called Netflix Party that allows groups of friends to simultaneously stream any movie/show on their computers at the same time. There is also chat room features so you can share your reactions as you watch.

Fun Ways To Stay Connected With Your Friends While Social Distancing was originally published on radionowindy.com

Mallory Posted 18 hours ago

