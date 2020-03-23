CLOSE
Support Black-Owned Restaurants With Take Out Orders

In North Carolina, the state has discontinued dine-in services at restaurants and bars to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This comes in the wake of executive orders from the Governor to help limit gatherings that crowded people within six feet of each other.

This has been hard on Black-owned businesses.  So, lets do our part and support the African American based restaurants

and use our money to keep our community thriving.

Check out this list from Q City Metro of places that you can order take out and delivery from in Charlotte:

https://qcitymetro.com/2020/03/17/list-of-charlotte-black-owned-restaurants-for-take-out-and-delivery/

 

